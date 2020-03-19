Star wrestling has published a Sizzling photo in lingerie

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Barbara Jean Blank, better known under the name Kelly Kelly, is an American model and star of the wwe.

In 2006, the girl attracted the attention of American producer John Laurinaitis, who at the time worked in the personnel service of the organization World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). In 2011, she managed to win the title of champion among the WWE divas, but she stayed at the top for only four months.

Barbara Jean Blank

Barbara Jean Blank

The form for a long time met with wwe superstar Andrew Martin, who died in 2009, and was married to hockey player Sheldon Saraem, but their marriage lasted only a year.

In 2017 she returned to WWE, where he has a huge popularity among the fans. Thanks to its attractive appearance, she not only participates in fights, and often appears at press conferences and charity events during promotion tours.

Barbara Jean Blank

Barbara Jean Blank

Barbara Jean Blank

Barbara Jean Blank

Barbara Jean Blank

Barbara Jean Blank

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
