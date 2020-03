3 March in the cinema “Oscar” (“Gulliver” shopping Mall) premiere of the romantic Comedy “Date night in Vegas” which was directed by Sergei Wayne.

Among the guests pre-premiere show: Ekaterina Osadchaya, Maruv, Michelle Andrade, Vladimir Ostapchuk, Pavel Zibrov, Vitalina Yushchenko, Oleg Sobchuk, VovaZIL’Vova, Maria Vinogradova, Alexander Prokhorov, Veronica Yasinskaya, Mila Eremeev, Vyacheslav Solomka and many others.