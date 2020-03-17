Stars on quarantine: watch movies, wear masks and prepare

In connection with the quarantine of coronavirus stars of show business are forced to cancel concerts and stay at home. Celebrities admit that this time with benefit for themselves: pay attention to friends, read books, cant home cooked snacks, watch movies and read books. And some concerts online. And go outside only in disguise. How do they spend their time and what they do, celebrities are sharing on the network.

The singer Nastya Kamensky advises not to lose heart and to adjust itself only on the good.

“How often do you not have enough time to rest and “just lie down on the couch”? So I don’t remember when I had a chance was last time. And now appeared, so I suggest not to be discouraged, and, for example, to watch something on YouTube”, says Nastya. And to raise the mood of the fans has posted a video from Mexico.

View this post in Instagram

The soloist of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska panic not be, but still decided to buy the necessary products.

“I’m not a coward, but cereals bought, but if without jokes, then take care of yourself! Plans for the evening to watch the movie “Contagion” in 2011 and “the Simpsons movie” and you look! And yet we all win! To protect themselves in this period of time needs a special way! Don’t be lazy, take care of yourself and loved ones”, – says Slava.

TV presenter Katya Osadchaya spends time with her husband Yury Gorbunov and children. She says that in the last so much time spent at home waiting for the younger son of Ivan – 5 days before the birth and several weeks after. She advises everyone not to leave the house and take care of elderly loved ones.

“Help them to buy products that they do not go to the store or the pharmacy,”advises Kate. And she made a selection of the films viewed during the forced vacation.

View this post in Instagram

The lead singer of The band The Hardkiss Yulia Sanin quarantined decided not to leave his fans and delight them with their creativity. It promises to make online concerts and encourages colleagues to join.

“I’m a musician. And in such a strange, difficult time I’m going to do what I do and love what you have to sing to you:) Invite their colleagues to join the musical flash mob and surprise people, to distract them from painful thoughts. To pass the baton to talented and incredible girls @tina_karol and @jamalajaaa”, – says Yulia and promises to be at 20:00 Kyiv time.

"I'm a musician. And in such a strange, difficult time I'm going to do what I do and love what you have to sing to you:) Invite their colleagues to join the musical flash mob and surprise people, to distract them from painful thoughts. To pass the baton to talented and incredible girls @tina_karol and @jamalajaaa", – says Yulia and promises to be at 20:00 Kyiv time.

He’s got pneumonia.

TV presenter Solomiya Vitvitskaya after visiting Italy is on self-isolation at home.

And the singer Tina Karol urgently her son returned from London to Kiev.

