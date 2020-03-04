Start with Switzerland: well-known calendar of matches of the national team of Ukraine in the League of Nations (photos)

UEFA has published the calendar of matches in group 4 of the elite division of the League of Nations in which the national team of Ukraine according to the results of the draw got to play against Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

Note that the “yellow-blue” will start and finish the group stage with matches against the Swiss, who at the end of last draw of League of Nations finished in the top four. The winner of the Quartet will compete for the trophy in the final tournament, and the team finishing in last place, will take off in division V.

Schedule the group 4 division A

1st round

September 3, 2020 (Thursday)

Germany — Spain

Ukraine — Switzerland

2nd round

September 6 (Sunday)

Spain — Ukraine

Switzerland — Germany

3rd round

October 10 (Saturday)

Spain — Switzerland

Ukraine — Germany

4th round

October 13 (Tuesday)

Germany — Switzerland

Ukraine — Spain

5th round

13 November (Friday)

Germany — Ukraine

Switzerland — Spain

6-th round

November 16 (Monday)

Spain — Germany

Switzerland — Ukraine

By the way, all the matches of our group will start at 21:45 Kyiv time.

“This is a great achievement to get into the group with the strongest teams in Europe. Never expected weak opponents. Yes, we had strong teams but it will be very interesting to play.

Our players will get a real experience of such fights, and the audience will be interesting to see the best teams not only in Europe but throughout the world. So I think the draw is good, a good. In the qualifier, all teams are strong.

Our team, in fact, has just achieved some success. Now you should try to gain a foothold in the elite division. View, get it from us. We did a lot of work to get into division A.

For each of the players is a great motivation to show their strength against the background of the strongest teams of Europe and the world.

To gain a foothold in the top flight will be even greater accomplishment than just to be here.

I think the stronger team, it will be interesting to test myself. No pressure on our team no. The tournament hasn’t started yet. It was created in order to get a chance to qualify via the League of Nations. But first and foremost is the opportunity to gain experience, to play against good opponents.

We will meet with Spain, Germany, Switzerland commands the top-level”, — commented on the result of the draw head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko in an interview to the official website of the UAF.

During the draw in Amsterdam Andriy Shevchenko congratulated the famous Polish footballer Zbigniew boneka happy birthday

in preparation for the tournament will play five friendlies.

Photo ffu.ua Alexander LIVENSKOGO

