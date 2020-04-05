Started production of the new film by Oleg Sentsov

In production running crime drama Oleg Sentsov “Rhino”. The project received financial support from the Polish film Institute.

Sentsov began preparations for the implementation of the project in 2013, but once the Russian political prisoner, was unable to continue working. Now, when Sentsov finally free, the development of “Rhino” continued. The project is created in co-production of Ukraine, Poland and Germany. Shooting is scheduled for September.

“Rhino” is the story of a former bandit, reminiscing about his criminal past. The action takes place in Ukraine in 1990-ies. Childhood hero brings up the brutality and strength, the ability to influence and be respected, otherwise they will not survive in harsh times. Fights and street fights go to violence, torture, murder. The hero, turned into a tough Rhino wants what I wanted, but the rise follows an inevitable decline.

According to Sentsov, the idea of this story came to him in 2011, but only now screenwriter and Director managed to get closer to its implementation.