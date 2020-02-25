Started shooting a Comedy Star to exchange with Olga Polyakova and Dzidzio in the lead roles

Started shooting a Ukrainian family Comedy “Stars in exchange”, which is in the form of light raises very important issues of human relations and true values.

Starring will star singers and actors Olya Polyakova and Dzidzio (Mikhail Khoma). The Director of the film will be Alex Deruga.

In the story, two stars of show business, a man and a woman who unexpectedly find themselves in each other’s bodies. They are trying to regain their lives back, but for the sake of achieving the goal everyone will have to decide family and romantic problems of his opponent, and even personal experience to understand that most gender stereotypes – is just a myth.

Premiere of the new film is scheduled for end of 2020 – for new year holidays.

We will remind, acting debut Polyakova was held in January 2018 as part of a sex-Comedy “Swingers”, and the first in Ukraine of the sequel to “Swingers-2”.