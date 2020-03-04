Started shooting a new season of Very strange things from Netflix – video read script

Netflix launched the fourth season of the show “Very strange things” and has published a live reading of the script.

In the video you can see all the key actors of the show (Millie Bobby brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Mataratstso, Joe keary, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie sink), including David harbour (Sheriff Jim Hopper) and Brett Gelman (journalist Murray Bauman, which appeared in the second season, played a significant role in the third and will be one of the Central figures in the fourth).

The premiere of the fourth season is expected in 2020, but the exact release date is still a secret, as well as other details. It is known that the fourth season will be the last, but will be divided into two parts. The action will develop beyond Hawkins. Netflix previously presented a teaser of the fourth season of “Very strange things” called “From Russia with love”.

