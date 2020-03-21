Starter Pack: the 10 essential things to survive in the confinement !

Share on Facebook

We get bored in containment ? MCE TV will help you to hold ! Take advantage of our starter pack of 10 essential things to survive !

The confinement, the boredom… but MCETV is there to entertain you, and help you ! Need advice ? Here is a quick top 10 essential things to survive, it is a gift !

Survive the containment in 10 things

1 – The chocolate, the containment greedy

Hyper important. Everyone rushed on the toilet paper and pasta… but the containment, it is sometimes the boredom and even anguish. In these cases ? Only the chocolate helps you to survive ! The other will be a lot less clever with their 130 rolls of PQ eh…

2 – A good internet connection

Telecommuting : the internet. Hang out : the internet. Here, it is not there to remind you to eat… it helps you especially to survive so that we will all spend at least two weeks in confinement. So we hope that you have a good connection !

3 – good series to watch, the containment quiet

Survive the containment series, this is better ! Either on Amazon Prime, Netflix… and even on DVD, you need at least three. First, a series funny to cheer up after the 20H.

Then, a series a little creepy, to remember it could be worse. And finally, a series that everyone has seen, except you. It is the time to be kind ” but yes, of course, Berlin in the Casa de Papel, of course ! “

4 – games

It is absolutely necessary to find stuff for the fun of it ! Every day, we speak of the sick and the dead. Survive the containment, it is not simple. Then it is necessary to laugh, have fun and forget a little bit outside… even if true, there is more person out there.

5 – … but not the Monopoly, the containment skids

With your sister, your boyfriend… ESPECIALLY NOT to Monopoly. You are going to spend two weeks in confinement : you will not survive not if it bites you on the Avenue Montaigne, believe me. Moreover, it also works with the Uno and Jungle Speed.

6 – books

It is well, it changes from Facebook to Insta and series. And at least you do not need Internet for that. Any advice ? We speak not of Proust or Victor Hugo, necessarily, but the Harry Potter, it’s worth it to reopen.

7 – from what To drink, the containment pleasant

Yes, we thought of the PQ and pasta. But we didn’t think to drink ! Frankly, to drink water H24, it does not help to survive. Clearly not. So we will take milk, tea, coffee, fruit juice (it will not advise you alcohol, you’re you !) it is more fun !

8 – small concerts online

This is the nice side of containment : the artists are in top form, and they help to entertain everyone ! So go on Insta, on Facebook, on Youtube : found nice stuff. Not all the time, but sometimes.

9 – good during sport, the containment fit

Locked, there is a risk of grow also : less work, more food. And that, we said no ! So there is a small Youtube channel, a good Insta fit and we spend a half hour per day. It is always that of taken !

10 – A good playlist, the containment of music

The last, and the most important : the music!!! Put in all the time, because it lifts the spirits ! Not too strong, other neighbors seek to survive in the confinement side, but it helps to pass the time. Then we made a big playlist, and it puts it in a loop !