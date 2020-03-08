Stas Sidelev: Car for women: most popular brands and models

Female car is a special vehicle, which AutoOboz meditates every day. We know many examples of such machines, but today it is not so simple.

How to be a car for women? Beautiful, small, new, or pink and round? Or, on the contrary, a formidable SUV, Vneshaudit its owner a sense of confidence? And could we separate cars for men and women?

To understand this question thoroughly, we learned the opinion of the target audience and got some interesting female response about the ideal car. Wonder together what should be such a machine.

Little convertible or a large SUV? The car has never been so versatile

Type in your nearest search engine the words “car for women” and you will see the Nissan Micra, Mini Cooper, VW Beetlle or Daewoo Matiz at worst. They all, of course, are pink in color with the Shoe in the triangle in the rear window. Dear creators of the stereotypes, please pay close attention to the lives of women in twenty-first century. This process has long ceased to be calm, measured and limited cooking and home life. If ever there was one.

Now the woman, in addition to all the built-in God functions, performs innumerable number of side cases in the performance which the car must become her assistant, but not a compact ornament, which is suitable in tone to the bag. So, on behalf of all women that support me and allow me to make a number of requirements for the New perfect female car.

The search engine really gives a lot of red and pink cars. Many of them – compact urban car with a nice design

The first thing that worries me is the practicality. Imagine you need to load in the car with three children (one of which will be in a child seat), of course, everyone has a huge backpack, and the baby is still a giant bag with everything you need for a stable flow of the life process. Groceries, things for dry cleaning, the dog, the tablets with work projects and a business suit, which it is desirable to place away from children. Of course, every woman has their own personal Arsenal, referred to as a purse, a lot the dimensions of which are known to all without description. And it is desirable to carve out some space for the spare wheel, Jack and at least the most essential tools.

Another important point is security. First and foremost, we care about their kids. So as to deliver them to school, pool, club cutting and sewing often we, the security cannot remain without attention. Of course, you can offer us Honda Odyssey or Ford Galaxy, but! I want to find the perfect FEMALE car. Believe me, when you need to do a million things in one hour, it is very difficult to remain feminine and elegant behind the wheel of the family minivan. And it is such a delicate and beautiful – I want to see us men. Guys, nothing personal, but really, how much can you? Outside the window the modern world, and I know what a sedan, hatchback and wagon. And I want to drive a really nice car. Turns out we’re not so different?

Minivans are very comfortable, however, almost always look bored

You understand, woman to woman – hatred, in our world, each of us – a bright personality, quite unlike any of her friends (wow). We have different goals and preferences, however, are not aware. Therefore, when you create a car for women, in the minds of designers there is a problem. I mean, I know that this is a problem. Vehicle for the beautiful half is cliché. Round, small, sheepish kind of cliche. Ideal for transporting cosmetics. And this audience really is.

Those of us who are in charge of housework, is a minivan. But it is a sad gray, like boiled celery, if you know what I mean. But where is the compromise? Beyond the horizon of men’s Outlook there are a number of women who want a stylish and capable vehicle. In pursuit of convenient beauty, we appeal to the world “male” cars. There are a number of clear requirements, and it should look decent. That’s fine with me.

Large SUVs and Executive sedans popular cars for men

Another is to pay attention to detail. For example, I’m willing to do a few extra movements to open the glove compartment. Because for the rest of the time I want to be sure in security documents, because of their children can expect anything. It’s like a smart cover for bottle conditioning rinse with the protection of children. Is it hard to find a similar solution for the car?

And worst of all – our future. When the kids are a lot older and a little more independent, but women will have more free time to pursue leisure activities or simply arrive at the interview on the van – not the best option. The stereotype of mothers may play a bad joke with some plans for the future. Yes, our life does not end at the home football team, juniors and a Sunday cake. So, in my opinion, with proper evolution of the concept of “female car”, when you next time will look for something in this spirit, the search engine will give results like Hyundai Sonata, Citroen C-Elysee and Volvo V60.

Wagon Volvo V60 is a stylish and practical car

Author

Stas Sidelev