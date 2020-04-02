“Stay home”: Kings of Leon presented the first in 4.5 years track

Caleb Followill. The frame of the clip

American rock band Kings of Leon released a new single Going Nowhere.

Along with the song came a black-and-white concert clip: it frontman Caleb Followill sings and plays the guitar.

In the description of the video, the musicians are encouraged to stay home until the situation with coronavirus dies down “and Stay safe. Stay home. We’ll see you as soon as we can”. Also Kings of Leon under the video left the link to the website of the charity Fund of the Nation Crew, helping concert organizers who now find themselves in a difficult position due to the coronavirus.

The video was directed by Casey McGrath, is constantly collaborating with Kings of Leon. He has directed several music videos and a documentary about a group of “Talihina Sky: The Story of Kings of Leon”. The picture was nominated for “Grammy”.

We offer you to watch a touching clip of Kings of Leon for the song “Going Nowhere”:

As you know, the last seventh album, Kings Of Leon called “Walls” was released in 2016.

