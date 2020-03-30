Stay home: Nastya Kamensky recorded a funny video about the quarantine in five languages (video)

Popular singer Nastya Kamensky/NK, which in the quarantine holds for its subscribers training online, was amused by a new video. New motivational video she filmed to once again remind everyone about the rules of quarantine and support during this difficult time. And did it in five languages.

“I understand that every day to adhere to home treatment more difficult, but it is very important! Protect yourself and your loved ones. And keep a positive attitude. This video I want to support you and cheer you on! And show that now too you can spend time interesting and useful! Develop, communicate, and sport sport sport”, — says Nastya.

View this post in Instagram Publication from NK | Nastia Kamenskykh (@kamenskux) 29 Mar 2020 11:04 PDT

She not only trains at home, she cooks healthy foods for herself and for her husband Potap, reading, improves language and engaged in self-development.

