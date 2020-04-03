“Stay home”: Samuel L. Jackson read out a poem about the coronavirus

Samuel L. Jackson. Photo: screenshot

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson read night show Jimmy Kimmel obscene poem about the coronavirus, calling the audience to stay home and not to violate the conditions of quarantine.

The video released on the YouTube channel of the program. “Stay the fuck home” is the title of the work, and can also be seen on the cover of the book, which the actor holds in his hands.

Note that the poem is very emotional — only read the excerpt Jackson said the word fuck and its derivatives profanity 12 times.

“Crown” – not a joke!”, — warns the actor, speaking about a virus, and notes, and staying home – just.

In addition, the actor told how to spend time in quarantine — looks daughter the Netflix series “King tiger”.