Stay slim with age: Indian doctors called products that a woman needs…

A woman who cares about their health and wants to stay slender with age (at least in order to go in the third time married) after the age of 30 need to limit your intake or even avoid certain foods.

This is due to the fact that after 30 years of age the body tend to lose muscle mass and gain weight because amount of fat in the body steadily increasing, writes the Indian newspaper Times Now.

“Avoiding processed foods, artificial sweeteners, unhealthy fats, carbonated drinks, inadequate dairy products, you can age gracefully, keeping with age, slender silhouette, “say the authors.

They also lead five foods that should be avoided after 30 years.

Bakery products made of refined wheat. A variety of bread, bagels, white bread and other products of their white flour practically devoid of fiber, full of fast carbs and lead to sharp spikes in blood sugar. Excess glucose is bad for collagen and other proteins that protect the skin from premature aging, wrinkles. It also increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes. Want longer to stay young and keep slender waist, reject such food.

Flavored yogurts. Dairy products after 30 is one of the best products in the diet, but they should be strictly natural. Anything that says “with fruit pieces” has a variety of flavors fruit, desserts, with age, should be ruthlessly excluded from the menu. Such products are replete with sugar, which can speed up the process of aging contribute to sagging skin, early deep wrinkles, excess weight, occurrence of cardiovascular diseases.

Production of snacks — chips, pretzels, crackers, etc. avoid these calorie loaded snacks if you don’t want to permanently lose a slim figure with age to keep good health. They contain low-quality, dangerous for vessels of fat, sugar and calories, increases levels of LDL “bad” cholesterol.

The finished soup. Packaged in plastic, cans, these products can contain chemicals that penetrate their packaging. Once in the body, they are able to provoke a violation of metabolic processes, accumulation of fat.

Products without sugar. Claiming that their products contain no sugar, manufacturers are modestly silent about artificial sweeteners, where there is usually excess. These ingredients proven to increase the likelihood of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease. Such products should be avoided.

in order to stay healthy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter