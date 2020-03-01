Steven Seagal fined more than $300 thousand

The US government has fined Steven Seagal for more than $300 thousand for concealment of information on the advertising revenues of the cryptocurrency, according to the website of the Commission on securities and stock exchanges of the USA.

According to the Commission, Segal received $250 thousand in cash and cryptocurrency from Bitcoiin2Gen equivalent to $750 thousand for what was Ambassador Bitcoiin2Gen and in their social networks touting investment in ICO (IPO coins).

U.S. authorities believe cryptocurrencies securities, so the proceeds should be documented.

Seagal will be paid $157 thousand as a compensation for unlawfully obtained profits and the same amount in the form of penalties. Actor three years will not deal with is the securities and cryptocurrency.