Maria Batterbury

Стивен Спилберг запустил онлайн-киноклуб

The American film Institute (AFI) in collaboration with Steven Spielberg has launched an online film club.

The first shown film was “the Wizard of Oz” in 1939. In the AFI said that famous phrase from the picture — “like home no place” — now has great resonance with the situation in the world and have the power to save not only Dorothy, but also millions of people.

The film was introduced to Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft — daughter of the singer of the title role in “the Wizard of Oz” Judy garland.

Daily Spielberg and AFI will choose one of the viewers of films. To view you need to go to a special page on the website where the list of streaming services to view the picture.

