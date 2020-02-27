Steven Spielberg refused the post of Director of the fifth part of the movie Indiana Jones

Steven Spielberg for the first time in the history of the franchise, “Indiana Jones” will not be directing the film, scheduled for release on July 9, 2021.

According to Variety, Spielberg refused to shoot the fifth part, and give his seat to another Director. At the same time, he will remain as producer.

It is noted that this decision was taken Spielberg alone because he wants to see how the new generation will breathe life into the movie.

Who will be the new Director, is still unknown. Sources the most likely candidate is James Mangold (“Logan”).

As previously reported, the film “Indiana Jones 5” will be a continuation of the story and not restart. Harrison Ford will return to his role.

We will remind, Harrison Ford since 1981 has played in four parts “Indiana”: “Indiana Jones: raiders of the lost ark”, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of doom”, “Indiana Jones and the Last crusade” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal skull.”

