Steven Spielberg refused to directing the new “Indiana Jones”

According to Variety, to replace the Director of the franchise may James Mangold. The Director known for his work on the film “Logan” Hugh Jackman and “Ford vs Ferrari” with Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

A source close to Steven Spielberg, said that the decision to leave the Director’s chair belongs solely to him and motivated by the desire to pass the torch to a new generation.

However, he will remain a producer of the new “Indiana Jones”.

The main role in the film will perform again Harrison Ford. The film should be released in 2021.