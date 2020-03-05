“Stop, really need to get out”: passengers tried to get out of the plane in flight

Traveling by plane is often fraught with many “surprises” for passengers, especially if the Board gets “not quite normal” people.

About one of such cases, says The Sun.

It is reported that the airliner American Airlines, EN route from Chicago to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing in St. Louis.

The reason was that one of the tourists tried to open the emergency exit door during a flight. Crew members and fellow passengers wrestled him to the ground and kept in this position until landing.

One eyewitness posted on Twitter the video, which shows how the police take the intruder from the plane. A spokesman for the airport said the man was arrested.

light heavyweight Russian Sergey Kovalev. While on Board the plane, which was being prepared for flight on the route Forl Lauderdale- Los Angeles, the athlete began to molest the girl sitting next. The Russians had behaved inappropriately — according to the passenger, he grabbed her hands, tried to kiss and threw her money, for which he was expelled from the liner.

Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger tried to open the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY — KingFazir (@KingFazir) March 4, 2020

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter