Stopped shooting “Avatar”, “Matrix 4” and “Uncharted”

After other large projects Hollywood studios had to freeze shooting fourth ‘Matrix’ sequels to “Avatar” and long-suffering of the film adaptation of the video game “Uncharted”, dubbed “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shooting of the sequels of “Avatar” is stopped in New Zealand, which also recently halted production of the series “the Lord of the rings”. Shooting of “the Matrix 4”, according to Deadline, the canceled in Berlin, where the film crew only just managed to move from San Francisco. While shooting “the Unknown”, the transfer of which writes Variety magazine, due to start in the same Berlin, but later, in April, at the moment, delayed for a period of six weeks.

Releases of all three projects (“Avatar 2”, “Matrix 4” and “Drake’s Fortune”) was scheduled for 2021.