“Strange rumors”: Barbara Brylska responded to the message about cancer

Barbra Brylska. Still from the film

The star of the film “Irony of fate or With light steam!” Barbara Brylska has denied media reports that she was diagnosed with tongue cancer.

No. What kind of cancer? Oh, my God, my God. Rumors of strange,” she said in comments to television channel “Star“.

Now living in Warsaw, Brylska is quarantined in connection with the coronavirus. Necessary purchases for her son makes.

