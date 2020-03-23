“Strange rumors”: Barbara Brylska responded to the message about cancer

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

"Слухи странные": Барбара Брыльска отреагировала на сообщение о раке

Barbra Brylska. Still from the film

The star of the film “Irony of fate or With light steam!” Barbara Brylska has denied media reports that she was diagnosed with tongue cancer.

No. What kind of cancer? Oh, my God, my God. Rumors of strange,” she said in comments to television channel “Star“.

Now living in Warsaw, Brylska is quarantined in connection with the coronavirus. Necessary purchases for her son makes.

Embed from Getty Images

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article