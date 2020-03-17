“Stranger” and “the Walking dead-10”: top 5 TV shows that you can watch sitting at home in…

Coronavirus has sent hundreds of millions of people worldwide in forced quarantine. Ukraine is no exception. Most of us have to stay home at least until the beginning of April. A reasonable question arises: what to do? This mode frees up approximately two to three hours per day, which is usually left to pack and the way to work and back home. Considering that cinemas, theatres, sports halls and stadiums, restaurants, bars, even beauty salons had closed, you can safely add another hour or even more.

The result is, according to conservative estimates, about four hours a day that need something to do to not go crazy or die of boredom. One of the most proven and effective ways is television. However, we do not always know exactly what you want to see.

“FACTS” have decided to help with the problem of choice. We begin to publish reviews of the most popular TV series and movies to date. No spoilers! Don’t want to ruin your viewing pleasure if you follow these recommendations.

Our first review — five of the world’s most popular television series according to the world’s largest informational website dedicated to movie and television — IMDB.com

First place is an Outsider (The Outsider). It was premiered on 12 January 2020 on HBO. Altogether 10 episodes, so the American classification, it belongs to the category of mini-series. He filmed on the novel by world-famous American writer Stephen king. The project was supervised by Richard Price, who can rightly be considered one of the leading in USA telekura. Price wrote scripts for series “the Wire” and “Two”. His skate connection is a psychological drama with Thriller. Action “Stranger” takes place in a small town in Georgia. There is ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of the boy. The suspect was arrested, but insists on his innocence. The crime entails a series of events that keep the screen on for 10 episodes. The main role is played by Ben Mendelsohn, known for the films “Captain marvel” and “spider-Man: Away from home” in which he played the Talos.

Second place in the rating belongs to the American series “a Modified carbon”. It is the brainchild of Netflix. Went two seasons with only 18 episodes. The premiere was held in February of 2018, but interest is growing. The basis of the series based on the eponymous novel by Richard Morgan, published in 2002. We are dealing with fiction, but, more specifically, with the genre called cyberpunk. The action takes place in the XXVII century. The earth has changed beyond recognition. The people live mostly outside their bodies. Their consciousness, thoughts, desires, memories stored in the recording stack. The society remains deeply divided socially. There is a privileged class, whose members are able to keep copies of your consciousness on the backup media… Oversees the project “a Modified carbon” Laeta Kalogridis. She’s a known writer and producer who worked on several successful movies, including “Avatar”, “Alita: Battle angel”, “shutter Island”. The main role is played by the Swedish actor JUEL kinnaman (TV’s “house of cards”).

Third place was captured by “Hunters”. This series was launched on 21 February 2020 on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Shot on the original script. Executive producer was Jordan Peele, the Director of the acclaimed horror films “Off” and “We.” However, in this case we are dealing with a different genre. It is a mixture of Thriller and drama. The action takes place in 1977 in the United States. The group of people that privately tracks Nazi war criminals, stumbles on the trail in new York the members of the group understand that they are not dealing with an isolated incident and with a whole underground Nazi organization! The head of the “hunters” played by the legendary al Pacino. Some critics have attacked the authors of the series with accusations that those speculating on the problem of combating neo-Nazism. However, “Hunters” have gained popularity.

The output of the tenth season of “the Walking dead” in February returned to this series in the rankings of popularity. Perhaps this also contributed to the pandemic COVID-19. After all, the story told by the famous Director Frank Darabont (“the Shawshank redemption”, “the Green mile”, “the Mist”), is associated with an unknown virus which turned most part of humanity into zombies. Uninfected were only a few. The survivors banded together into small groups and try to survive by any means. Apparently we are dealing with a classic horror, filmed in the genre of post-Apocalypse. However, the talent Darabont, writers and actors turned “the Walking dead” in one of the most interesting and thoughtful TV series of recent years. The first season was shown in 2010. Shooting is engaged in the cable television channel AMC. The main role is played by Norman Reedus (the Boondock Saints).

Closes the top five ranking another show-survivor. It’s a crime drama with a dash of dark humor “Better call Saul”. Premiered in February of 2015. The fifth season started on 23 Feb 2020. The series is a spin-off and a prequel at the same time another cult TV show — breaking bad. Some of the characters from that show moved to “Sola”. Working on it the same sponsors — Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The main role is played by Bob Odenkirk, made famous by several popular sitcoms including “How I met your mother” and “Fargo.”

The following related “FACTS” are planning to give the ratings of the most popular series, separating them by genre.

Recall that in Ukraine declared quarantine from-for a coronavirus. In this regard, closed almost all the companies. Stop holding cultural, sports, social and other events with mass participation of citizens. Quarantined closed, in particular, theatres and cinemas.

As reported by “FACTS”, the Minister of health of Ukraine Illya Yemets called on Ukrainians to relate to restrictive measures in connection with the pandemic threat of the disease.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter