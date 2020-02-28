Stranger Things: Charlie Heaton, and Winona Ryder are very close !

Share on Facebook

In an interview with magazine GQ, Winona Ryder did not fail to praise Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) !

Very close in the series Stranger Things, Winona Ryder aka Joyce Byers is also very close to Charlie Heaton. As a reminder, the latter embodies his son in the series. In an interview with Sam Schube, a journalist with the magazine GQ, the actress did not fail to dry up to praise the young man.

This Tuesday, February 25, the reporter has unveiled its interview on his Twitter account. In a first time, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) has also revealed about his friend : “I felt an immediate connection and deep with Charlie. This, which was surprising. Since this often takes the time to build this kind of link with the person with whom you work.”

The actress Stanger Things has also entrusted to Sam Schube : “I think it was mostly due to the fact that it is very open as an actor, on an emotional level and with his approach (…) We hardly knew. But a few days after the shooting, I had the impression that he was my child, she added. And that I could go anywhere with him.”

When I asked Winona Ryder for her thoughts on her costar Charlie Heaton, I was expecting a polite email in response. Instead I got this, the sweetest gosh darn note I’ve ever read. Winona forever. https://t.co/3hwnuHv3fq pic.twitter.com/a4sUtV7viq — Sam Schube (@samschube) February 25, 2020

Winona Ryder has a” pure trust “ by Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) has also said : “It is a kind of feeling naked as to feel vulnerable with someone. But with Charlie, everything was there. It is a pure trust. I also had the impression of us shelter when we needed it. Which, in my case, was often.”

Pretty words that will not fail to please Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things). It would seem that the series closer. As a reminder, the actor is also a couple in real life with Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler). The two lovebirds spin the perfect love. And since a moment already. Very discreet about their romantic relationship, they are displayed together in the great days.