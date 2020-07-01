Share on Facebook

In an interview with The Guardian, Finn Wolfhard comes to give good news on the filming of Stranger Things

Fans of Stranger Things , watching for the slightest info about their favorite series for several months. In fact, because of the Covid-19, the release of the season 4 saw them push back. However, Finn Wolfhard, interpreter of Mike in the series, just to give you some good news.

No, the one who is in love with Eleven, has not unveiled official release date. On the other hand, he showed himself to be rather reassuring on this one as he told The Guardian.

Our confreres of Melty, identifying the last interview given by the actor of the Stranger Things about it. A subject already mentioned by David Harbour the moment we walked in the midst of a crisis of the Covid-19:

“The new episodes were supposed to come out at the beginning of the next year. It seems to me. Even if I don’t have the authority to say it. But this will probably be pushed back “.

But with the crisis, we doubt that season 4 of Stranger Things should not see the light of day on the scheduled date. Although…

Stranger Things, not impacted by the Covid-19 according to Finn Wolfhard ?

In fact, as we used to know, the one who plays the role of Mike in the hit series of Netflix was rather reassuring. The latter giving an interview in which he gave news of the shooting.

The actor of Stranger Things, so to know: “It was perfect. We were ahead of schedule. This has never happened before, because there has never be a realistic approach to the programming. And then boom, it just stopped… And everyone had to go home, everyone was so sad… “

Given that the team was ahead on the shoot, so we can expect to see the first episodes on the scheduled date.

Of course, this is mere speculation and nothing says to us that, in the end, the series would not have been delayed for all this time. Fans of Stranger Things should probably be in the process of lighting a candle, having learned the new.