Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo as a couple, his sweetheart unveiled !

The actor of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, has formalized its relationship. The young man has unveiled the face of his girlfriend.

Ah, love ! After Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery, it is the turn of Gaten Matarazzo formalize his relationship with his girlfriend. The actor of the Stranger Things see life in pink ! MCE TV says it all !

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are a couple, this is no longer a secret to anyone ! But next to the couple’s flagship Nancy and Jonathan, another character of the Stranger Things file also the perfect love. In fact, since the beginning of the adventure club radio, the members seem to have grown well.

Besides, the young boys from the season 1 have nothing more to do with those of season 3. Yes… much to The despair of the chief of police, Jim Hopper, Mike and Eleven does not let go. But there is not that in Stranger Things that the actors have changed !

In fact, Gaten Matarazzo, the interpreter of the young Dustin Henderson, has formalized its relationship in love. On social networks, so he has unveiled the face of his pretty girlfriend.

The actor of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo formalize its relationship !

After having undergone a big operation, the famous Dustin in Stranger Things is back on its feet. Also, everything seems to him to succeed ! In fact, the young man proved a massive hit in the series on Netflix but flourishes also perfect in his personal life. Lately, he would post also a photo of him in the company of his girlfriend.

” I can’t believe it’s already been two years that I am with this nugget ! I can’t remember what it’s like to not have you at my side, and I don’t want it happening to me. “He then wrote on his account of Instagram to declare his love to his beloved.

The young actress Lizzy Yu, 17 years old, has so captured the hearts of the actor of Stranger Things ! All our wishes of happiness Gaten !