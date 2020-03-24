Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown and his buddies broke the Carpool Karaoke

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of Stranger Things is in full preparation. The actors of the series have made the Carpool Karaoke and they had a blast !

Fans of Stranger Things await with impatience the arrival of the season 4. In the meantime, the actors have made the Carpool Karaoke !

Season 3 of Stranger Things is arrival several months ago on Netflix. The fans have understood that the characters of the series had grown up.

Moreover, they were able to see a few couples forming. Indeed, Eleven and Mike getting back together and they are adorable. Nevertheless, these small stories of love have also created some conflicts within the group.

Then, the characters of Stranger Things have had to face a monster in the city. Hopper did not hesitate to sacrifice himself for Eleven and it’s been missing. Fans were afraid that the latter would die in this season.

However, don’t panic, Hopper will be back for season 4. So far, Netflix could take the delay for the broadcast of new episodes. In fact, the filming of Stranger Things is suspended because of the sars coronavirus.

Actors could not turn any more new episodes of Stranger Things. In fact, the production had to stop shooting. And for good reason, it is impossible for the team to get to the filming locations as New Mexico.

Stranger Things : the actors in the Carpool Karaoke !

So, in the meantime to be able to turn to new episodes, Millie Bobby Brown and his other comrades participated in the Carpool Karaoke. Millie. The interpreter of Eleven was with Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin. It seems that there was a very good atmosphere between them.

In the video, the young actors sing about High Hopes of Panic! at the Disco. They all seem to have a good time and they are completely into the music. The actress who plays Max seems to agree very well with one of the actors of Stranger Things.

And then, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard looks good, concentrate on the music. In any case, the actors of the series will want to be fairly close outside of filming. However, Millie Bobby Brown has especially wanted to bring the good mood on Instagram with this video.

In effect, as to all the world, the interpreter of Eleven is confined to her home. Thus, in the face to the virus, she wanted to put a little entertainment on his account. This seems to have worked well and his fans are eager to see the season 4 of Stranger Things.