Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp hate the hair Will !

Share on Facebook

While the season 4 of Stranger Things to be accurate, Noah Schnapp is income on a detail it exècre at Will : his haircut.

Netflix prepares for the season 4 of Stranger Things. Interviewed by a presenter, Noah Schnapp, who then plays the role of Will, is income on a detail. In fact, it does not seem to appreciate his hair cut on the screen. MCE TV says it all.

We may say, the bowl, the bowl Will in Stranger Things looked somewhat old-fashioned. Also, Noah Schnapp, his interpreter, he seems to not enjoy this cup straight out of the 80’s.

If the retro effect has the expected effect, style-wise, it is therefore not unanimous. As well, Will Byers of Stranger Things is, to say the least traumatized by this hairstyle, which earned him some bullying. On the set of the Tonight Show, the presenter is back on his bowl haircut.

It is, therefore, on the tone of the mockery that Jimmy Fallon has down Noah. Not without humour, he then said : ” let’s Talk about your hair cut [in the series]. This is one of the best things on television “. What the actor replied : “no, this is one of the worst “.

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp, traumatized by his cup

At least, Noah Schnapp himself admits. Where the shoe pinches, is that this cutting in Stranger Things was so traumatized, that it is hard to look in a mirror. ” I don’t even know what to say… I ask them literally all the time ‘may-be that Will could shave the head ?! “.

It is an obvious fact, the actor looks uncomfortable in his skin, because of this cup to the bowl. ” But seriously, is it that everyone had that haircut at that time ? Who would choose consciously to have this cup ?! “ he finally said, in a tone half-annoyed, half-ironic.

Finally, this haircut way Playmobil does not seem to prevent the fans enjoying his performance on screen. But not that ! The other actors in the cast are rather unanimously on the side of the fans of Stranger Things. Will there always be a cup of this kind or will there be a trend of more shameful as cup millet ? To follow…