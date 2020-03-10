Stranger Things season 4: a new filming location confirmed !

Share on Facebook

For the first time, the filming of the series Stranger Things take place in a new location ! Season 4 will not be filmed in Georgia.

The second part of the filming of season 4 of Stranger Things started in the beginning of march. An important part of the series will take place will take place in New Mexico, and no longer in Georgia ! MCE explains to you all.

New season, new plot, new horizons ! The producers and directors of the series, Stranger Things do not do things by half for season 4. Every day, the fans learn a little more ! This time, Netflix confirms a filming location new to the sci-fi series. This is a true first since the first season !

Up here, the filming took place all in the same place. In fact, the series was filmed exclusively in Georgia, in the cities of Jackson and Atlanta. But it is now an ancient history ! For the rest of the series, the actors get a new start ! Then, they turn to new horizons !

Well, Stranger Things has set its cameras in another state ! It is, therefore, of New Mexico. Moreover, the series does not choose this State at random ! Netflix knows it well ! Thus, the crew must visit a number of cities, including a very famous for having opened its doors to Breaking Bad. In fact, it is Albuquerque with 500 000 inhabitants !

Stranger Things travel in another State

This is the first time that the series Stranger Things will be focused elsewhere than in their usual places ! This is not related to chance ! The series wants to take a new turn. As well, the fans know a thing since this revelation. The plot will not turn that around Hawkins, the fictional town.

In any case, this season 4 promises to be spectacular ! Moreover, Momita SenGupta and Patty Witcher, the vice-presidents of Netflix, are entrusted to Deadline. “Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more complex than ever before. So this is the first time that the series journey beyond Atlanta “, say the two women.

Thus, the creator of Stranger Things confirmed ! “I think the series will experience a great change. Not necessarily in terms of scale nor in terms of special effects, but it will allow the plot to focus on areas outside of Hawkins “, said Matt Dufer last year. In any case, the fans are impatient to discover it !