Stranger Things season 4: a new love story ?

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of Stranger Things is in full preparation. Will could well find love in the upcoming episodes of the series !

Fans of Stranger Things have wait to see season 4. A new romance could well have taken place in the course of this next season. Beware,the article contains spoilers !

Several months ago, fans of Stranger Things have been able to see season 3. This season has not failed to action and the young heroes have grown well. In fact, the fans were able to see some beautiful ballads, and Eleven is a lot closer to Mike. However, this created some tensions within the small group , and one character seems to always be unhappy.

Will has suffered a lot in the episodes of Stranger Things and it is no longer the same since his little stay in the Upside Down. However, season 4 may well reserve him a nice surprise. The fans have not seen the character with a girl for a long time in the series. Even so, it could be that he will eventually find love.

Noah Schnapp, who embodies Will in Stranger Things has made some revelations about the future of his character. It seems that season 4 could bring good luck to the young man. Tout suggests that Will could finally be a couple in the rest of the series.

Stranger Things : Will, soon as a couple ?

The actor that plays Will has made a few revelations in EW. He has suggested that his character could finally meet someone in the course of the season 4 of Stranger Things. Some fans have thought that Will might be gay. However, the next season will give many answers to the fans. ” There is nothing fixed about the sexuality of Will. A lot of fans thought that he is gay or asexual. According to me, he has not even had time to think about it, given that he was stuck in the Upside Down. ” said the actor.

If one believes Noah Schnapp Will could get better in season 4 of Stranger Things. As well, the young man goes a little more open to others and he will make new friends. So we can think that the fans will see it very soon in couple ! “He was not ready to face that maturity and build relationships. But now, it is, ” he said.

Then, Will will he finally find love ? It will take several months to find out. In fact, Netflix has not announced a release date for this next season.