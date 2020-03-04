Stranger Things season 4: behind the scenes of the series, Netflix revealed !

Share on Facebook

The series Stranger Things announces the start of the shooting season 4. Netflix unveils behind-the-scenes to their fans !

The filming of season 4 of Stranger Things has finally started ! The official account for Netflix on Twitter surprised his fans and reveals behind-the-scenes ! MCE explains to you all.

Tou Dum ! The four stars of Stranger Things are recovering in the saddle ! In fact, the filming of season 4 has finally begun. And to their delight of their fans ! Users not recover from the episode finale of season 3. Very impatient to discover the following, they imagine all of the next plot !

Season 4 of Stranger Things, fascinates her ! How showrunneurs will they put in scene their favorite characters ? Outstanding ! Then to make it last time, the platform of online streaming Netflix unveils some juicy details about season 4 !

The image speaks more than words. What’s better than a video very vintage to get back in the mood ?In effect, the series gives the opportunity to its fans to know more about season 4 ! As well, the Twitter account of Netflix unveils behind-the-scenes at the beginning of the shoot with a effect year 1980 !

Stranger Things turns season 4

What a surprise ! While all the fans are looking forward to watching season 4 of Stranger Things, this video tombe à pic ! The video is ideal for identifying the characters present on the shoot. That people shouldn’t be afraid ! The sheriff Hopper, played by actor David Harbour is not dead ! But be careful, spoilers ! Even if the character survived in the end of episode 3, it’ will have to face the dangers of humans and others who are not. “

The sheriff is not the only one to be recognized in the video ! In fact, the whole band seems to be well and truly met. First, we see furtively the beautiful Millie Bobby Brown. Moreover, the spectators are struggling to recognize ! But as Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard without forgetting Joe Keery (Steve) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy) !

This is not all ! The cast really seems to be in full for the new season ! In effect, the series Stranger Things can not happen to his new character Robin, played by the actress Maya Hawke. But also Erika, by Priah Ferguson. Moreover, its role takes more and more place in the series. Will she be on the front of the stage for season 4 ? In any case, it promises to be ” the largest and most frightening of seasons “. We can’t wait !