Stranger Things season 4: everything to know about the new characters !

There is something new, in Stranger Things. Yes, new characters will make their appearance for the season 4. It tells you more.

Stranger Things tease season 4. While the shooting has picked up, Netflix has unveiled the new characters which we will have to deal. The small, bustling city of Hawkins will therefore welcome new residents.

We’ll see now with a few dozen people who will join the rest of the gang for the season 4 of Stranger Things. Vickie, Jake, Argyle… you had already unveiled the names of some of them.

If the heart tells you, and that you have no fear of spoiling the suspense, here are the different roles of the new cast of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things season 4: the 12 new characters added to the cast

In addition to our small troop usual, everything leads us to believe that the ranks will grow. Place first of all to Fred. He is a young man of 18 years, who is passionate about journalism , and lacking in tact. Indeed, this passion for fishing info might lead him to cross the path of our heroes. Then, we will have to deal with Chrissy, a cheerleader who corresponds in appearance to the cliché of the popular girl.

However, this pest hides its secrets. Deliver it to the new councillor orientation, Ms. Kelley ? After all, this woman is comely, and listening. Another teenager to join the Stranger Things : Angela, a teenager who loves the conflict. As you say, that it will create serious problems to the band. Also speaking will be lieutenant Sullivan. He is a man of forty years, as cold as it is striking. Needless to say, this ex-member is not a child of the heart.

But this is not all. The prod will also introduce other characters, such as Jason, the handsome service. Argyle, a guy a little in the moon, and Dimitri, a Russian as mysterious as the lieutenant Sullivan. There will also be Hatchen Hach, head of a psychiatric hospital. Finally, the exhibition also explores a young boy, whom we know nothing for the time being. All we know is that all of these new heads will clearly inflate the plot of Stranger Things. To follow… !