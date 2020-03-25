Stranger Things season 4: Hopper reveals the release date on Netflix !

Share on Facebook

During a question/answer on Instagram, David Harbour, Hopper in Stranger Things, announced the bad news on season 4

In this confinement period, a lot of people watch the series to pass the time and because they are simply fans. Moreover, the most expected season 4 of Stranger Things forward. In this regard, some might be disappointed with the latest info given by ” Hopper “.

In fact, everyone already knows that David Harbour Hopper in the series, will make its grand return. While everyone thought that he lost his life in season 3.

But the fans of Stranger Things also know that they must wait for the beginning of the year 2021 before we see the first episodes. Unfortunately, this will probably be postponed because filming has been suspended due to the Covid-19.

If some kept a hope that the new season is coming in the time, Hopper has just put an end to it. Indeed, on his account Instagram, it is delivered in a question/answer with his fans to give information on the series.

Eh as you will soon discover in this article, it confirms indeed that Stranger Things season 4 will see its release pushed back.

An output delayed for Stranger Things, confirmed by Hopper

Maybe some hoped to have good news, about the series, from David Harbour. But no, he has indeed confirmed what everyone already knew:

“The new episodes of Stranger Things were supposed to go out at the beginning of the next year [2021], I think, although I have no authority in the matter. We’ll probably repel. “

Was to know, therefore, the sheriff of the Stranger Things to his fans a few hours ago. We doubt that reading these lines, fans of the series will dry their tears.

Have any of even the hope of putting an end to the Covid-19 faster than expected. For that the shooting will resume soon. History that season 4 is not more extended than this.