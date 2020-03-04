Stranger Things season 4: Murray Bauman will have an important role !

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of Stranger Things brings to light other characters ! Murray Bauman will be a much more important role than before !

The cast of season 4 of Stranger Things remain practically the same as the previous seasons. But this time, the character Murray Bauman will be placed on the front of the stage. ERM you tells us more !

You have worshiped in the past episodes ? This is great ! Murray Bauman returns in season 4 ! And not a little bit ! For this new season, the cast of Stranger Things do not change. Fans will be able to find their friends favorites ! But for those who preferred other characters, the series reserve a nice surprise !

All the fans are eager to follow the new adventures of Eleven, Mike, William, Joyce or Jim Hopper. Also, another character will be placed on the front of the stage ! In fact, it promises to have a more important role than the previous seasons. But who is it ?

Guessing game ! This character of Stranger Things wears a very long beard and black glasses. Baldness threatening the top of his skull. In addition, he always wears clothes that are more nerdy than vintage. The verdict ? Murray Bauman, of course !

Stranger Things gives a major role to Murray Bauman

In fact, the plot of Stranger Things seems to take a new turn ! Spectators will be able to further discover Murray Bauman. In fact, the former journalist and conspiracy theorist, played by actor Brett Gelman, will have a far more important role than before !

In season 3, this character takes big risks ! While the sheriff Hopper and Joyce Byers want to stop the evil plan of the Russian soldiers, Murray Bauman helps to go into a military base secret. But not everything goes not as planned ! The police officer can’t escape and remains imprisoned.

It is too late ! Murray Bauman can do nothing more for Jim Hopper. So, what does it become ? That the fans shouldn’t be afraid ! This character count does not stop there ! Quite the contrary, since a part of the plot of Stranger Things will turn around for him ! We can’t wait to know more !