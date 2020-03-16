Stranger Things season 4: release date pushed back due to the virus ?

Share on Facebook

Stranger Things is part of the series affected by the coronavirus. The filming of season 4 is suspended for 2 weeks because of the virus.

The universe of the film and the series continues to suffer from the covid-19. After Riverdale, it is now the turn of the season 4 of Stranger Things to face bad news. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Fast & Furious 9, James Bond , or even Mulan. Many are the films facing the epidemic of the virus arrived from China. In fact, with the theatres closed, the output of films must be repelled.

But the feature films are not the only ones to suffer from the disease. Riverdale had already had to cancel her shoot because of the contamination of a member of the team. Thus, the series Stranger Things is also part of the unlucky.

While the realization of season 4 seemed to be on the right track, the production has been delayed in filming. In fact, Netflix has also announced that it was suspending all ongoing projects for 2 weeks.

After travelling in Lithuania or even in the USA, the cast had to leave for New Mexico. But the movement is no longer possible, the actors of Stranger Things should stay at home.

Season 4 of StrangerThings should not leave before 2021 !

The series Stranger Things will be delayed. Bad news for fans who were waiting for season 4 with great anticipation. According to rumors, it should also arrive on our screens for the winter of 2020.

But with the virus, it should not be out before 2021. In fact, the covid-19 continues its progression. This weekend, the 1st French minister even announced the closure of stores not essential to the survival of Man.

Today, there are more than 150, 000 cases in the world, including more than 5,000 in France. More than 137 countries are then affected. And the panic settles a bit.

The State invites the inhabitants to stay in their homes. An opportunity for fans to dive back into the series Stranger Things since the beginning, waiting for the result. Matter to follow therefore…