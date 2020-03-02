Stranger Things season 4: what an evolution for the Upside Down ?

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of Stranger Things coming soon ! The opportunity for us to come back on one of the mysteries of the series, the Upside Down !

That will happen in season 4 of Stranger Things ? It is hoped in any case learn a little more about the Upside Down. MCE TV will reveal to you all the theories about this strange world.

Fans eagerly await the return of Stranger Things ! And if, for the moment, there is no release date for season 4, many theories see the light of day. The Upside Down is an important part of the plot. For now, we do know that some things in this world.

This world coexists with ours. This is the dark version of humanity as we know it. One sees there in particular a lot of vegetation loss. But not that, because of the strange beings and evil to live there !

One theory submits that Eleven would have created a breach in space-time. The Upside Down would actually be the future of the city of Hawkins. A theory worthy of Stranger Things that makes cold in the back if it proves to be true.

THE THEORIES ON STRANGER THINGS

The theory does not stop there ! The Mind Flayer would actually be a human ! He served as a guinea pig to the Russians. In fact, they would have done all sorts of experiments on him. Of the tests that may have gone wrong ! The man would be so transformed as to be demonic !

For a long time, fans of Stranger Things thought that Eleven was the démogorgon ! Today, the idea circulates that the monster who lives in the Upside Down is also a creation of the Russians. But then for what purpose ? One thing is for sure, if the Upside Down represents the future of the city of Hawkins, we don’t want to be there !

It will have to wait a few more months before having potential responses. In fact, the season 4 of Stranger Things should not happen anytime soon on our screens ! We can find our favorite hero by the end of 2020 see the beginning of 2021 ! One thing is for sure, the trailer of a minute release in February already gives us some clues on the continuation of the series…