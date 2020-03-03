Stranger Things season 4: who are the new characters ?

By Maria Batterbury

The filming of season 4 of Stranger Things started ! And will there be many new characters that are going to make their entrance !

The filming of season 4 of Stranger Things has finally started ! The opportunity for the writers to introduce new characters. MCE TV tells you more.

Who says new season, says new characters ! And the series Stranger Things is no exception to the rule. Moreover, the list of the new inhabitants of Hawkins is unveiled by What’s on Netlix. For a start, there are a lot of new teenagers. We will find a man called Fred. 18 years of age, this young man is described as someone may be hurtful. He is also passionate about journalism.

A pom-pom girl will also make his entry ! His name ? Chrissy. She is described as very popular, but that can be an executioner. Among the new characters, one will also find Jack. Its role is still uncertain, but it could be a member of the basketball team. Outstanding ! Side teenager still, a certain Vickie will make its appearance. It will look inapproachable. But it could be that it is only an appearance !

A metal fan named Eddie will also be of the party. Worrying at first, it may prove to be a good friend for the band. In any series, there is THE beau-gosse. One of this season 4 of Stranger Things to be called Jason. To end in the teens, you’ll find Argyle, described as a boy a little “stone” ! We hope to see be friends with Dustin !

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4

Many of the characters, adults will also integrate this season 4. We have the right to the presence of Lieutenant Sullivan. This man, aged forty years, is a former military. His motto is ? Use the force ! What will be his role ?

Mrs. Kelley will have a role more soft. In fact, it is a as a guidance counsellor who will listen to our protagonists ! And in Stranger Things, they will need it ! There will also be a chief of a psychiatric hospital. Warden Hatch is called pretentious. It is what it is !

Finally, the last character to make its appearance is Dimitri. All that is known of him is that he speaks Russian. Speculations are good trains ! Is there a guard at the prison where is Hopper ? Is there another prisoner ? To find out, patience ! It will have to wait for the release of season 4 of Stranger Things. We can’t wait !

