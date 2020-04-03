Stranger Things season 4 : will we find the sister of Eleven ?

Share on Facebook

We don’t know much about season 4 of Stranger Things. But the question is, will we see the sister of Eleven in this season ?

The filming of Stranger Things is for the moment to stop. Due to the coronavirus output of the season could be postponed. A question asks the fans, are we going to see the sister of Eleven ?

The lab of Dr. Brenner has made numerous experiments. Some of his subjects are still alive as Eleven. But his “sister ” who is called Nine is still alive.

In this new season of Stranger Things the famous Doctor should re-emerge. But a character still more interesting would also be there : Nine.

She had to die but a doctor sympathetic has decided to hide in a place nobody can find. This girl also has powers but is less potent than Eleven.

In the comics, Nine, wakes up after being drugged by specialists. The purpose of this drug is to channel its powers, which remain powerful.

New season of Stranger Things : the appearance of Nine ?

The little girl wants to all of those who have gone without it. And among these people, Eleven is part of it as it fled. The objective of Nine in Stranger Things : restore the world to finally take revenge.

For the moment it is not known if Netflix will explore this path. But it could be interesting to find a duel between these two characters who went through the same laboratory.

The two sisters resemble each other on certain points. They have suffered in the same way, they could find a certain complicity because of their experiences.

A way to Eleven no longer feels alone in the world in Stranger Things and explore a little more the character of Dr. Brenner.

They become friends or enemies, their duality might be interesting to see evolve in the course of the season. What breath-taking fans a bit longer.