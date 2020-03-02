Stranger Things: what to look for when you are a fan of the series Netflix ?

Share on Facebook

Fans of Stranger Things are impatient to discover the continuation of the series. To wait, Netflix offers an alternative.

To the delight of fans, season 4 of Stranger Things, arrives very soon. You don’t know how to wait until then ? Launch-you in I’m not okay with this !

Stranger Things, this was the series that marked the spirits. True cardboard, it never ceases to amaze the fans. It must be said that the level rebound, they are served ! Also, before getting dethroned by The Mandalorian, the series was the most viewed of 2019. Despite this feat, the force shall always prevail !

Fans of Stranger Things have loved the season 3. Also, the heroes have grown much since the first episodes. To follow their evolution is a real pleasure ! The public was therefore eager to discover the next. The forward is already feeling !

A question that torments the minds, Will will he find love in this next season ? The actor then expressed. There is nothing fixed about the sexuality of Will. A lot of fans thought that he was gay or asexual. According to me, he has not even had time to think about it, given that he was stuck in the Upside-Down “.

You’re a fan of Stranger Things ? Netflix offers you an alternative !

If you’re a fan of Stanger Things, the waiting must be unbearable. However, there is what to wait ! Thus, on their account Instagram, the platform, Netflix offers an alternative. ” If you liked Stranger Things, look I’m not okay with this” .

Now you know what you need to do ! The series may please you. Also, subscribers to Netflix have very quickly reacted to the publication. ” I liked it so much I’m not okai with this ! I chained without stopping ! I hope that there will be a season 2 “.

If you are not a fan of Stranger Things, do not deny yourself any of not even. The new series may appeal to you ! ” I did not like Stranger Things and I love I’m not okay with this.”