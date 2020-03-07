Strasbourg v PSG live streaming free

Strasbourg v PSG. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (March 7, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on March 7 Strasbourg will host Paris Saint-Germain. Will the hosts be able to take points from the champion? – the answer is in this material.

Strasbourg

“ Strasbourg ” is one of the most unstable clubs in League1 and after 27 rounds managed to gain a foothold on the equator of the standings. 38 points obtained by the hosts give a good chance of fighting for the top five.

After brilliant dry victories over Toulouse (1: 0) and Reims (3: 0), Le Racing slowed down and gained just two points in three matches, losing Montpellier last night (0: 3) .

Azhork with eight goals scored remains the main RCS goalie .

In the infirmary ” white-blue ” Botel , Kasi and Prtsich.

PSG

PSG this season enchanting with goals in the home championship, but in the Cup scored in the mood. In the semifinal of the French Cup, the capital club conceded already in the 11th minute, but this goal became a catalyst for the team that smashed Lyon (5: 1) and reached the second final in the national Cups.

Parisians have no equal in the championship, and Mbappe and Neymar for two have already scored 31 goals for their rivals, which is more than many League1 teams. In the last round, the “ blue-red ” hit for the second time in the last month “Dijon” (4: 0), and the total result of two meetings with the wards of Tuchel looks like 1:10.

In today’s match , Silva , Herrera and Dagba will not be able to play as a leader.

Statistics

Strasbourg have won 6 of their last 10 home matches

PSG has 8 out of 10 away victories in a row

In the last six full-time matches, both opponents scored

The last personal match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers are on the side of PSG , who knows no obstacles and is confidently moving to the next champion title. In our opinion, the unstable Strasbourg has few chances of success, but they are quite capable of scoring goals against the guests.

Our forecast – PSG will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 1.89