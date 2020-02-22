Strasbourg vs Amiens live streaming free: preview, prediction

Strasbourg vs Amiens live streaming free

Strasbourg – Amiens. Forecast (kf. 2.40) for the match of the championship of France (February 22, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 22 Strasbourg takes the penultimate Amiens. Will guests be able to resist? – the answer is in our material.

Strasbourg

“ Strasbourg ” goes pretty well in the tournament distance, where after 25 rounds it has recorded 37 points in the asset, which is only three less than that of “Lille” from the European Cup zone. The hosts have 11 victories and four world victories, and in the last three matches, “racing” goes without defeat.

After two consecutive victories – over Toulouse (1: 0) and Reims (3: 0), Le Racing were able to take points from a table neighbor – Lyon (1: 1).

The main sniper of the team today is Azhork (eight goals).

In today’s match , Kasi , N’Dur and Botela will not be able to enter the field .

Amiens

If last season “ Amiens ” were lucky, then in the current championship the team does not play, and with the naked eye it is clear that the current squad does not reach the level of League1.

The unicorns have only four wins and nine world victories, and in the last game the whites accomplished a feat and tied with PSG, winning 3: 0, conceded four goals, got one point in the last second, which is no one in the world would not give a forecast.

Bodmer , Goddos and Guano will not take part in today’s match .

Statistics

Strasbourg have won 7 of their last 10 home matches

Amiens won only one away game in a season

Amiens lost 7 of their last 8 away games

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Strasbourg (4: 0)



Forecast

In the top ten teams go in a tight group and in the final distribution of places, the difference between goals scored and goals conceded will be taken into account. In today’s match, “ Strasbourg ” is quite capable of repeating the success of the first round match, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the victory of Strasbourg with a handicap of (-1) and bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.40