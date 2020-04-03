Strengthen quarantine: the Ministry of health called measures

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to strengthen quarantine measures in Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of health, Maxim Stepanov in the television broadcast, reports BAGNET.

“In order not to have any Spanish or Italian scenario of the spread of coronavirus, we need the strengthening of quarantine. Other way simply does not exist “, – said the head of the Ministry of health.

According to him, the decision of the government with specific measures will manifest in the near future.

As said Stepanov, restrictions during quarantine will involve the movement of people on the street, visiting playgrounds and parks, the prohibition of public events and the like.

In addition, the street will need to be in PPE.

“Terrible outbreak of the pandemic in some European countries, in my opinion, due to the fact that they waited too long to introduce restrictive measures. So I just said, that in this war with an invisible enemy you need to act quickly and decisively, ” the Minister concluded.