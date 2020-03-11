Strolling along the streets a lion was a big dog with a unique haircut (photo)

Police in the Spanish town of Molina de Segura has received many calls from worried locals reporting that they had seen on the streets of a lion walking free. Police went to check the signal and found that in fact, “lion” was a very large dog with a specific haircut. The dog was half shaved, so he left a sort of mane. Brit and the tail has remained only characteristic tassel.

According to the Mirror, police posted a photo of the dog in the social network Twitter. Dog breed Leonberger and in fact resembles the king of beasts. Why the owner decided so original to cut your pet associated with him, the guards don’t know. But all the documents, including vaccination certificates, having the friendly nature of the dogs is in order.

Breed Leonberger was bred in the XIX century, Heinrich Essig, an Advisor to the municipality of the city of Leonberg in South-West Germany. He decided to create a dog shape of which resembled a lion, which was the symbol of the city of Leonberg. It crossed breed, the Newfoundland, St. Bernard and Pyrenean mountain dog.

