Scandal report “12 steps to strengthen security in Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region”, which was first presented and then removed from the site the Munich security conference, overshadowed another very interesting document prepared for this event. We are talking about the brochure “Thinking about the future: Russia after 2024”, compiled by a group of scientists and experts in Russia working in American, European and Russian universities and research institutes. Distribute a brochure jointly by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) and the Berlin Center for East European and international studies (ZoiS).

The authors make it clear that you did not write a scientific report, but a forecast based on the analysis of key factors in the development of the country. They also warn that the brochure featured a number of fictional characters, which, however, resemble real people, but all sorts of coincidences are accidental.

Discusses four scenarios. Two of them are assessed as conditionally positive, two as a conditionally negative.

Let’s start with the positive.

The first scenario is called “the Wounded eagle”. For the first time in contemporary history of Russia the head of state is a woman. Her name is “Catherine Reliable.” She loudly announced itself, having achieved success as a Governor of the Krasnoyarsk territory. Ordinary Russians after the media call it the new Catherine the great — for example, the Russian Empress Catherine II. Its main task she sees the restoration of stability in the country. This requires help from the West. Catherine decided to apply for it and unexpectedly receives a positive response. Instead, Russia is dramatically changing foreign policy. The main principle — no international confrontation! With the President agrees to this and the Russian elite. Everyone is afraid of the escalation of tension in the country…

The second scenario is even more optimistic. Its conditional name — “Golden eagle”. Putin in 2020, he beat himself. He instigated a constitutional reform suddenly really strengthened the role of Parliament. In 2021 in the country, a wave of riots and protests. Parliamentary elections the ruling party “United Russia” has lost. She managed to pass in the State Duma only because of the personal popularity of Putin. Greatly increased influence of left-wing parties and trade unions. Updated the state Duma has gained control of the security forces.

Assessing the situation, Putin realized that he needs a successor. This man was quite loyal and independent at the same time. Find this in your environment, Putin could not. Then his choice fell on the billionaire “Peter the Transfiguration”. The businessman has declared war on corruption not in words but in deeds. In addition, he was a liberal, do not agree with the nationalists. The new leader decided not to look in the “great past” and to think about the future.

The Transfiguration has reduced the military budget of Russia, between business and government, undertook the development of infrastructure. He managed to negotiate with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on full ceasefire in the Donbass, which gave impetus to the reintegration of this region into the Ukrainian state. It helped Russia to achieve the lifting of Western sanctions and save not only the face but also strong ties with the Eastern regions of Ukraine. The lifting of sanctions has led to a noticeable growth of the economy.

But the question of the Crimea remained open. Relations between Moscow and Kiev because of this remained difficult. However, resumed flights between the two countries. This allowed the President of France Emmanuel Makron to talk about how far-sighted was his initiative to restore dialogue with Moscow, made in the beginning of 2020. “Lost interest in confrontation” with the Kremlin and Donald trump, re-elected in November 2020 for a second term. Washington and Moscow have a common enemy is China, whose ambitions have grown even stronger. A clear manifestation of reconciliation between Russia and the West became the parade on may 9th 2025 on the red square, where shoulder to shoulder marched the Russian, French and American military…

The third scenario was called “the eagle nervous”. Putin’s successor was the “Maxim Trinity.” It turned out that this man, the Russian leader was prepared long ago for this role. And did it so secretly that nobody had considered this nomination when it came to nominations for the office of the President of Russia. Trinity is the representative of the military elite. He has a wide experience in conducting special operations in Syria and other Middle East countries. He managed to provoke a civil war in Saudi Arabia that eventually led to a sharp rise in oil prices worldwide. High oil prices helped Russia to cope with economic difficulties. Oil money put to social needs. In 2022 Putin makes Trinity Deputy Prime Minister. And then the former Colonel became President. The population has calmed down. This allowed Trinity to conduct a show trial against Alexei Navalny and prove that the well-known opposition illegally received money from various Western sources. Domestically, we achieved stability.

However, the Kremlin’s foreign policy remains the same. He’s not going to solve the problems of Donbass and Crimea. With the West all too bad. In 2022 over the coast of Estonia faced the Russian and Spanish fighters. This miracle led to the war between Russia and NATO countries. The US placed in Poland, great unit — a whole crew. In response Russia has forced Belarus to accept another Russian military airbase. Minsk conceded, getting cheap oil.

Trump, won the election in November 2020, so engrossed in its trade wars with China that ceased to pay attention to the actions of the Kremlin. Russia gained full control over the situation in Syria…

The fourth scenario — the most pessimistic. And it’s called “eagle cries”. In late 2020 — early 2021, the world was shaken by the latest global crisis. The price of oil on the market fell to $ 15 per barrel. The national welfare Fund of Russia, the government emptied out in a matter of months. The Russian economy is still not saved. A wave of corruption swept the country. State structures have lost control over the situation. Because of the mass protests in the regions, the power is actually passed to the security forces, who openly demonstrated nationalist views. Pro-Western politicians and businessmen have lost all influence.

In November 2020, the US presidential election was won by Elizabeth Warren. She quickly managed to seize the initiative in settling the conflicts in Ukraine and Georgia. In 2021 Putin was forced to regain control over Donbass to Kiev. Warren immediately promised to accelerate the adoption of Ukraine in NATO. This further strengthened the position of nationalists in Russia.

The Kremlin starved of funds. He was forced to abandon its active policy in the middle East, Africa and South America. Putin’s popularity then falls to a record low. He frantically preparing a successor. All the reforms he instigated for decency, is no longer important. The President of Russia as a result, in 2024 becomes Sergei Shoigu. It goes almost to direct confrontation with the United States.

To cope with the economic crisis Shoigu not. In Russia, the growing protests, the population is dissatisfied with what is happening. The new interior Minister “Igor Streltsovsky” received orders to act tough. Begin the dispersal of rallies and demonstrations. The police do not choose methods.

In December 2025 Shoigu against the background of current retires. The official cause of the condition, which does not allow him to perform the duties of the President. Shoigu is sent to his native Tuva. And Streltsovsky becomes acting President. He’s trying to hold on to power. For starters dismisses the governors in the regions where it failed to suppress the protests. Then decides to switch to external “enemies,” assuming that this will rally the population. The streltsovskoye claims of an imminent threat to national security and sends troops to border with Ukraine and Georgia. These countries had already received the status of candidates for membership in NATO. Kiev and Tbilisi have agreed to the deployment of troops of the Alliance on the Ukrainian and Georgian territories…

