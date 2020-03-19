“Such impudence itself still has not been enabled!”: shocking details of the filming of “the Bachelor-10” (photo)

On the STB kicked off the 10th season of the romantic reality TV “Bachelor”, whose main character was the 34-year-old pilot and owner of the flight school in USA Max Mikhailyuk. As it turned out, due to the fact that he’s an active pilot, reality TV had to be moved from autumn to winter. What challenges faced the project team, what is the number of the Bachelor was going to put protection, and the first in the history of show jumping with a parachute in an exclusive interview with “FACTS” said the Director of the creative Studio STB, creating a romantic reality “the Bachelor”, Anna Kalina.

— Why the tenth Bachelor chose max?

— Actually, we very long searched for the pilot, but could not find it. It was kind of a dream of the creators of the project. Max we found in this year in social networks — saw a page of the pilot, origin of Ukrainian who lives in America. Wrote him for six months before filming, and Max a very long time did not answer. And then took and said when we seriously considered was already absolutely other candidate. Dream come true (smiles. — Ed.).

This year the shooting of the 10th season started much later than usual. What is the reason?

— Start of shooting, we moved for max, as he’s an active pilot and just couldn’t devote time to the project in early December. Logistics our reality is very complex: you need to plan the purchase of tickets abroad to dedicate time to shooting, editing. Even though we had to postpone the start date for a few months we were shooting, as usual, three months, exactly the time the project goes live. However, due to such “migration” we have virtually no weekends. Had to remove almost the new year night, something we normally never do.

— What are your impressions of max?

— You have to understand that Max is not a media personality. Before the project, he did not know what “the Bachelor”, TV and photography. It was a big plus for girls and a big disadvantage for operators. We have many interesting conversations with max participants, but all they can see is the back of the head of the hero! Most often it was in the beginning of filming. Max did not consider it necessary to pay attention on camera and kept them in sight, he focused only on talking to girls. (laughs. — Ed.). In addition, max is difficult to give an interview. For readers let me explain: after each event, Dating, communication Bachelor we ask every participant to explain his behavior, to describe emotions. And Max is like a real man, not like this. Said: “Well, what is there to explain and to chew? All, of course!” So, before he began to share experiences, we had him a long time to prove that it generally requires words.

— Did he tell you what goes into the project with serious intentions?

— Max lived for many years in Canada and America, but mentally he is closer to our girls. It so happened that in his life he faced a female cheating. And when he came on “the Bachelor”, he also got the opportunity to understand yourself, relationships, and to make certain conclusions. Yes, max had a sincere goal is to find a life partner. He was absolutely ready for this.

Max — a real man. It has the initiative — he just does it. He is handsome. He has a great sense of humor that often helped not only him, but the girls and the whole crew in difficult shooting conditions. My favorite episode of this season is the First party. After watching max, how he communicates and behaves with the girls, we realized that was not mistaken with a choice of single!

— Funny things happened on set?

— Max project — this is real life, so often he was not paying attention to what is shooting. On one of the visits he just forgot to give the girl a rose! Talked to her, she liked him, and the flower gave (laughs. — Ed.).

— What do you remember about this season?

— Thanks to max we with the team fulfilled two dreams: we found the Bachelor-the Bachelor and the pilot jumped with a parachute. The fact that we always wanted, but the main characters was a little afraid. This season will be all! Now we have to come up with new dreams.

— On the eve of acquaintance with the Bachelor had some unusual requests from the girls to the project team?

— With his bold idea, we were surprised Dana, a professional massage therapist. Directly the first party she wanted to do Bachelor massage. To do this, we needed to find a room with a bed.

Among the heroines was DJ Lera — she wanted to speak to max. To make this happen, we had to drive the truck and place on the overall shooting technique.

Was Alainwho appeared in front of max in a red dress with wings. But the audience doesn’t know that her original idea was much bigger. She wanted to go to a Bachelor’s from heaven on a parachute! But in the winter realize this idea was, alas, impossible.

Remember Julia, who did not want to arrive at the first party together with the other girls in the limo, and asked that the Bachelor picked her up himself. Such arrogance we imagine nobody’s allowed!

— Any season of “the Bachelor,” not without scandals between the girls.

— I can tell only one spoiler. Remember, last season was a bright scene with Nikita Dobrinin and Dasha Kvitkove who kissed in front of other girls? So, the current season of “surpassed” the previous and in this sense! He’s even hotter and more emotional.

— So, emergency situations will be enough?

— And not only connected with the main characters. I remember once we almost burned the house where lived the participants! For a single action, we needed a big VAT of burning fire. At some point the VAT burst, and the fire began to emerge. We barely had time to put out.

But the biggest difficulty was not organizational, but rather semantic. Max liked girls since the First party, and it’s kind of played against us. According to the rules of reality, participants are not allowed to communicate with the Bachelor out of the cameras so viewers didn’t miss anything important. But in the 10th season to monitor the implementation of this rule was very difficult. As soon as the cameras were off, the girl immediately ran to max, tried to find out what room he’s in. I had to think about how to put security so they are interested in Bachelor. I confess that initially we had the idea to highlight the girls behind say bad about Max, but there just was not!

— This year about his intention to marry announced the pair’s ninth of the season — Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova. As suggested, what is their secret?

It’s very simple: he and she chose a heart. What Nikita special treats, she involved the audience must have been visible already after the third issue. He was ready for her to do things and even ignore the rules. They all matched. They have very similar aspirations and the way of life outside of “the Bachelor.” And from one of the world shared in the project they came in another shared world. My team and I are very excited to be involved in the creation of a new family. So, soon, take a walk at the wedding!

We will remind, the first girl invited individual date Max Mikhailyuk, was a 25-year-old Natasha is a business woman of the Dnieper. In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Natasha told how she got to “Bachelor” why refused to massage on the first date and spent the night in police custody.

