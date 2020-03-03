Suffer, infidel! The woman has lost 13 kg in vengeance treacherous lover

Usually women losing weight for the sake of achieving ambitious goals, but sometimes revenge. Such a case occurred with a resident of the U.S. city of Las Vegas (Nevada), which managed to lose a whopping 13 pounds.

The story of 54-year-old Jo Ann Munz says “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

It turns out the woman a year and a half met with a man, until he discovered that he was engaged. Then she got depressed and almost stopped to get out of the house. Due to the severe stress she lost 13 pounds. To experience separation and to recover, she decided to radically change your appearance, spending to improve their appearance more than 10.6 thousand dollars.

On reflection, Munz had a boob job, had Botox, but also suffered a number of procedures for rejuvenation and tightening of the skin. She plans to continue to use fillers and Botox to maintain a youthful appearance. Also American started to exercise five to seven times a week and drink daily norm of water and protein shakes.

Munz began to participate in a candid photoshoot and post these photographs to Instagram account. So she decided to show other women that beauty has no age limits.

“On the first photo shoot I went for revenge. But then I started to receive enthusiastic comments from women, she says. — I was inspired by them not to be afraid to step out of the comfort zone”.

American stressed that not everyone likes her new look. According to her, some people call her a Barbie doll, but she takes it as a compliment.

“People here either love me or hate. Nobody remains indifferent, she said. — One of my brothers asked me to hide behind. Friends that support me and appreciate my candid photography. Anyway, in the end I always listen only to yourself.”

Munz hopes to continue to inspire women to uncover their beauty and to never give up.

“Confidence is the best that a woman can have”, — concluded the American.

