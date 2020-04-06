Suicide doctor “Reims”, an infection with coronavirus: a new details (photos)

Infected with coronavirus, the doctor six times champion of France of football “Reims” Bernard Gonzales committed suicide, according to Le Parisien. It is known that 60-year-old team doctor, who is in the stopped national championship in fifth place, was in isolation at home with his wife, which also revealed COVID-19.

It is reported that Gonzalez, who worked in the “Reims” for 23 years, explained his action in a suicide note, describing the reason for the suicide is the coronavirus.

The President of “Reims” Jean-Pierre Cayo made a statement about the suicide of Bernard Gonzales.

“I’m shocked by this news and can’t find the words. The pandemic affects “Reims” in the heart. Cayo is a person from Reims and a great professional who has left us. His 20-year mission at the club was done with the utmost professionalism, passion and dedication. Dr. Gonzalez in the most difficult periods for the club worked on a voluntary basis. Differing precision and high qualification, at heart he was an artist.

Of course, we had friction, a friendly disagreement, but for us it was like a game. He was my personal doctor. All thoughts of the employees of the club for which he will remain a strong figure, aimed at the support of his wife and parents”, — reads the statement of the boss “Reims” on the club’s website.

Dr. Bernard Gonzales worked in the “Reims” for 23 years

Note that at the time, “Reims”, twice played in the final of the European Cup, but both times lost to “real” (3:4 in 1956, and 0:2 in 1959).

Photo of FC “Reims”

