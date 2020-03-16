Sultan Cup: Al-Oruba Vs Ibri Live Stream

Al-Oruba Vs Ibri. Forecast for the Sultan Cup (March 17, 2020)

On Tuesday March 17, in the semifinal return match of the Sultan Cup, Al-Oruba and Ibri will play – we made a forecast.

Al-oruba

Al-Oruba plays poorly in the current championship, but successfully moves in the Sultan Cup. In the National League, the team takes the penultimate place, although in the last rounds it has desperately taken to save the tournament position. A successful series began just after the defeat in the first cup match against Ibri (1: 2). After failure, Al-Oruba won four games in a row.

Ibri

Ibri does not play in the Oman National League. The team plays only in the Cup. In recent years, “Ibri” regularly took off in the first stages of the tournament, but this season the team reached the semifinals. Of the strongest rivals, they earlier beat Muscat and Bahla.

Statistics

Al-Oruba won the last four bouts in a row.

In the last three matches, Al-Oruba played a forecast of “total less than 1.5.”

In four of the five Ibri matches in the Cup, the bet “total less than 2.5” was played.

Forecast

In the first match of the confrontation , Al-Oruba lost with a score of 1: 2. The defeat is not critical. One goal scored at home is enough to go further. It was with a score of 1: 0 that the future owners won in the previous three matches. The experience of speaking at a high level also speaks in favor of Al-Oruba.

Our forecast is the victory of Al-Orubi for 2.29 in BC 1x.