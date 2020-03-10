“Sultan Suleyman” of “the Magnificent century” became a father for the second time

The star of “the Magnificent century” Halit ergenc, who plays in the TV series the role of Suleyman the Magnificent, became a father for the second time: the wife of actor Berguzar caurel bore him a boy. Thus, he followed the path of Burak (“Bali Bay”), which in April last year also had a son.

However, Halit Ergenc this is the second child, said “StarHit”.

The boy was named Khan. According to specialists, mother and child doing well and will soon be discharged from hospital.

About the joyous event in personal blogs Halit and Berguzar is not yet written. However, fans from around the world is congratulated with a few an important day in their lives.

“My dear Halit, all the best to you and your baby”; “Congratulations on the birth of your son! Let it grow healthy”; “This is so cool! The happiness of your family”— send greetings fans and admirers of the actor.

The publication will optical that 49-year-old Halit ergenc happy with a 37-year-old Berguzar caurel almost 11 years. The couple has nine-year-old son Ali. The couple have repeatedly mentioned that I dream about large and happy family. As noted by Halit, he loves children, so often asked his wife to decide on another heir. And finally, last autumn, the actors announced that you expect.

“We’ve been ready to birth a second child. Now is the perfect time. I’m happy”,— shared ergenc.

he experiments with his looks, to prove to myself and the many fans that looks younger than his age.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter