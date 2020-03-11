Summer 2020: when the arrows

Photo: pixabay.com

In 2020, the last Sunday of March in Ukraine transferred the clock one hour forward. This means that we sleep one hour less.

Twice a year, set their clocks an hour in more than 100 countries. Ukrainians are switching to summer time on the last Sunday of March, and in winter on the last Sunday of October. So this year the hours will be transferred in the night from 28 to 29 March, at 3 am, one hour ahead.

Why go. This transition time our country is governed by the resolution of Cabinet of Ministers of 1996. Each year the Ukrainians are beginning to live in summer time from last Sunday in March, at the winter — from last Sunday of October.

Note that on 26 March the European Parliament voted to abolish daylight saving time from 2021-th. The decision is not yet final, it needs the consent of the national government.

In accordance with the draft Directive adopted by 410 votes to 192, the member States of the EU will be able to choose whether to stay in a constant summer or a constant winter time. Depending on this country in two years the last time set the clock either in March or in October.