Summer in the American Disneyland opened a theme Park the Avengers

Летом в американском Диснейленде открывается тематический парк Мстителей

Disney completes the construction of one of the theme parks of “the Avengers” (Avengers) and revealed some details of the project at Disneyland California campus will open on 18 July 2020. Date of opening of the campus in Disneyland Paris is no information.

As reported on the website of D23, in addition to many attractions, unusual range of food and drinks, visitors will Marvel will wander through the Park – some of them have their own special activities and attractions, which are open for fans. Guests will be able to help the Avengers with a variety of offerings, including interactive.

The campus of the Avengers will be a country that is future-oriented and will include not only films that have already been released, but story still to tell. It is noted that the level of detail will impress fans.

Spider-man will appear in the campus, and the latest technology will allow guests the opportunity to tie the web, as does spider-Man.

Captain America will tour the Park by car the Avengers, and Iron man will be able to pose for pictures with guests.

Will also be the show where Thor hunts for Loki all over campus. Dr. Strange can be found in his sanctuary, where he will teach guests how to use magic. Black widow debuts in a battle with Taskmaster on top of the headquarters of the Avengers. Fans of the Black Panthers can join T Calle in the “special training”. Captain marvel, ant-Man and Wasp will appear in the Park.

To eat in the restaurant Pym Test Kitchen, where the ceiling resembles a quantum tunnel.

We will remind, “the Avengers: the Final” beat “Avatar” and become the highest grossing film.

