Summer time change: sleeping-on an hour more or less ?

This is THE question that everyone asks. With the time change that night, sleeping an hour more or less ?

Each year it is the same thing. The time change does that two times, and yet, the question is recurrent : “we sleep one hour more or less of the time ? “So this is the question THE French are asking. MCETV you says it all !

Little by little we see the days lengthen. A 19h there is still light and it feels good. The spring arrives, the sun and soon summer barbecues. And what it reminds us is that in the summer, the sun sets very late for our greatest pleasure.

Then have we slept one hour more or an hour less ? It is quite simple, this night at 2 in the morning it was finally 3 o’clock. The clock was advanced one hour. In conclusion : we sleep, therefore, less during this time change.

If you have a habit of getting up at 9am so it will be 10am today. Then if you still want to wake you up at 9 a.m. he will put his alarm clock to 8am to respect that !

This time so you understand. Now it will do so a day later and it until the next change of hour. When at 19h it was still day, this time to your watch it will be 20h. The sunshine will therefore be more important.

Today the sun will set at 20: 18, and it will continue to evolve until the 21st June, the longest day of the year. Well, unfortunately it’s all in the theory.

Why ? Because we are in containment, then an hour of sleep more or less when all the French have turned off their phone, it is a bit of a laugh at the world !

This year, for a majority, the time change won’t be too feel. Not evening which finishes later because it is day and not wake up earlier and puts them in a bad mood.

You think very loudly to all the nurses, cashiers, trash collectors, farmers, who have set their alarm clock an hour earlier to continue to live in the country.